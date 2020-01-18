Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses grabbing eyeballs with her bold and sultry looks. Making fans go smitten over her hot avatar, she is often seen donning gorgeous outfits. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her pictures in a bright floral yellow dress. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, bold makeup and a dash of red lipstick. Keeping her tresses natural, she strikes a seductive pose and it will make your heart go aflutter.

In the latest pictures, she looks sensuously hot giving us major ‘Saturday Vibes’. She captioned the photos, “Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like 🤷‍♀️… #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:28pm PST



Earlier, on the day of her wedding anniversary, she made a visit to Siddhivinayak temple along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to seek blessings on her special day. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in blue as they posed together for a click. She captioned it, “Siddhivinayak Ji Ki Kripa Sada Hamare Upar Bani Rahe …. #happyanniversary #2020 #feelingblessed.” (sic)



She has also uploaded two videos from her wedding day at the Bigg Boss house. Clad in bridal wear, she tied the knot inside the house in the presence of her close friends and family. She also wished Vikrant ‘Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary. She wrote, “Here’s To Another Year Of Togetherness…. “Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary To Us.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.