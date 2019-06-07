Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua make Bhojpuri’s sensuous and sizzling couple. However, they have never talked about their relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Recently, Amrapali Dubey shared a happy selfie picture with Nirahua and wrote: “After two amazing shows in Malaysia off to Nepal for a few more shows 😍 #wanderers”. It seems like the two actors are busy lined up for stage shows abroad.

In the pic, Amrapali rocks specky look and on the other hand, Nirahua dons a printed black and white shirt. The couple has all smiles as they click a picture together and the photo will leave you gushing over them. Nirahua also shared another pic and wrote, “Malaysia mein 2 super hit shows ke baad ab Nepal ki baari 😍 #getreadyNepal🙏😍”.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are the most loved on-screen pair of the Bhojpuri cinema and have done spectacular performances in Nirahua Chalal London’s series. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.

Check out Nirahua and Amrapali’s latest pictures from their trip: