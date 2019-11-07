Bhojpuri hot couple Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey is currently in London and is shooting for their upcoming film Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani. From performing dance sequences to shooting shots for the film, the couple is super busy but it looks like that they still manage to take out time to roam around the country and get some nice clicks.

In the first photo, Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua have shared a selfie and look adorable together.

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Nov 7, 2019 at 1:38am PST

In the second photo, Nirahua and Amrapali can be seen posing with the other cast of the film. In the post, while Amrapali looks hot in a pink sweater and white denim teamed up with long white boots, Nirahua can be seen wearing a red sweater, white trousers, and a blue jacket.

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Nov 6, 2019 at 11:44am PST



In the last photo, Amrapali can be seen posing beside the telephone booth with a coffee in her hand.

View this post on Instagram Call me ☎️☎️☎️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Nov 6, 2019 at 11:40am PST



Nirahua too shared a video from a dance sequence. In the video, Amrapali looks gorgeous in multi-colour short dress teamed up with a black jacket and black boots and Nirahua looks quirky in multi-colour shirt. Amrapali Dubey recently shared a few pictures with Nirahua from London and they look hot together. Their couple photos give goals to their fans and want to pose like them. Fans are tagging their partners to pose like them.



Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.