Bhojpuri hot and rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are currently in London and they have completed the shooting of Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani. During their stay, they have shared lovey-dovey and romantic pictures from London and left fans swayed away. Earlier today, Dinesh took to Instagram to share yet another photo with his lady love Amrapali and it will make you fall in love all over again.

In the photo, Amrapali and Dinesh can be seen having a romantic moment and it will steal your heart away. While Amrapali looks hot in brown woolen dress teamed up with black tights and winter jacket, Dinesh looks dapper in orange sweatshirt and denim. Sharing the post, Nirahua wrote, “Love in London #shooting #complete. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Love in London 😍#shooting #complete A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on Nov 15, 2019 at 7:02am PST



From performing dance sequences to shooting shots for the film, the couple is super busy but it looks like that they still manage to take out time to roam around the country and get some nice clicks.

Earlier, she has shared a plethora of photos donning a pink sweater and white denim teamed up with long white boots. She was seen striking a pose with Nirahua in Piccadilly Circus in London.

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Nov 7, 2019 at 1:38am PST



She has also shared her picture, beside the telephone booth with a coffee in her hand.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.