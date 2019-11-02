Bhojpuri popular couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s new Chhath song titled ‘Pahile Pahile Baani Kaile Chhathi Maiya’ from their latest film Nirahua Chalal London is out. In the song, Amrapali and Nirahua can be seen performing Chhath Puja rituals and their chemistry is unmissable. In the initial part of the video, the hot couple celebrates Chhath Puja and performs the rituals. In the latter part, Nirahua can be seen attacked by the goons and Amrapali being traumatized continues with the Chhath festival.

The video has gone viral on YouTube and has fetched over eight million views till now. The original song is sung by Sharda Sinha. The viral song ‘Pahile Pahile Baani Kaile Chhathi Maiya’ is crooned by Kalpana and the lyrics have been penned down by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music is composed by Madhukar Anand and is produced by Sonu Khatri. The song is released under the banner Pashupatinath Productions.

Watch the song here:



A few days back, Amrapali has lent her voice to a devotional track for the festival dedicated to Lord Surya. The star released Bhojpuri devotional track of the year, a Chhath Puja song titled ‘Aragh Ke Ber Na Kari Aber’. The song is written by Pyare Lal Yadav and music is given by Om Jha.



Chhath Puja holds greater significance in North India where it is one of the major festivals. It is a festival that is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha and is celebrated in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and appease them to grant wishes. The Sun God’s wife Usha is also called Chhathi Maiya and many devotional songs and geet in Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Maithili are attributed to her. This year the festival will be celebrated from Thursday 31 October 2019 – Sunday, 3 November 2019.