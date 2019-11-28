Bhojpuri hot couple Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav are back with another sizzling song named ‘Love Dahej’. For the song, Nirahua has turned rapper and it will wipe-off your mid-week blues. In the video, Amrapali with a gun in her hand drags Nirahua in front of his family and their seductive romance will set your heart to race faster.

In the song, while Amrapali looks smoking hot in a satin yellow dress, Dinesh looks handsome in an orange shirt and trousers.

Their sizzling romance is all hearts and it is unmissable. The song has been composed by Vinay Vinayak and penned down by Azad Singh.

The song has gone viral and clocked over nine lakh views within a couple of days. The peppy track will make you get up and dance.

They are the most loved on-screen pair of the Bhojpuri cinema and have done spectacular performances in Nirahua Chalal London’s series and Jai Veeru. There are rumours that they both are dating each other for quite some time now.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, the actors took to their respective Instagram to share glimpses from their stay in London. Recently, they have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.