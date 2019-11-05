Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and sizzling beauty Amrapali Dubey is known as the blockbuster jodi of the industry. Both of them have delivered many successful films. They are the most loved on-screen pair of the Bhojpuri cinema and have done spectacular performances in Nirahua Chalal London’s series and Jai Veeru. There are rumours that they both are dating each other for quite some time now. Now, Amrapali Dubey’s Instagram romantic pictures with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav proves that he is her most favourite man and love of her life.

Amrapali Dubey recently shared a few pictures with Nirahua from London and they look hot together. Their couple photos give goals to their fans and want to pose like them. Fans are tagging their partners to pose like them.

The two are standing in front of the London Eye and can be seen romancing. Nirahua has donned a printed jacket and Amrapali wears a hot pink dress. They are so much into themselves and these PDA pictures are all over the social media.

Amrapali writes, “Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani ❤️”.

Have a look at the lovey-dovey pictures:

🔥🔥🔥

❤️ Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani ❤️



Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.