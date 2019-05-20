Bhojpuri hot couple Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have finally released the full video song titled ‘BP Badhal Ba’ from the film Balam Ji I Love You. The song released by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri has already clocked over two million views on YouTube. The song features Kajal Raghwani dressed in all red gown paired with golden jewellery and curled up hair while Khesari is seen wearing a blue kurta and white pyjama paired with a yellow waistcoat. The chemistry between the duo is the must watch.

The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Azad Singh and it has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Hunny B. The music of the song is composed by Om Jha.

The comedy action drama is helmed by Premanshu Singh, and jointly produced under the banner Shree Raama Production House by Seema Devi Rungta & Anand Kumar Rungta. Rajju Ansari is the Associate Producer. The audience will get to see Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s sensuous hot making scenes and some high action scenes. The film will also cast Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh in a special role.

Watch the video here:



The film would also feature Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand in supporting roles. Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. The duo will also be seen in Nagdev.