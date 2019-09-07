Famous Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is riding high on popularity across the Television and has now added another feather to her cap. The actor has crossed 2.3 million followers on Instagram, the highest for a Bhojpuri actor. Monalisa shared a heartfelt message for her fans in a pic on her Instagram stories.

Thanking her fans for following her on the social networking site, Monalisa in a happy mood said, “Yaay, woke up to 2.3 million Instagram family ‘dace emojis’, so so happy”. The bombshell is quickly climbing the ladder of success. She rose to fame with shows like Bigg Boss, Dupur Thakurpo 2, Nach Baliye, Nazar.

Have a look at her Instagram story:

PC: Instagram

Monalisa never misses a chance to share her professional and personal life. She is an experienced dancer and keeps sharing videos on it.

Take a look at Monalisa’s viral videos:

Monalisa and her husband perform on the Nach Baliye 9 stage

Monalisa can be seen dancing with Manav Chhabra on ‘Tenu Takya te bhul Gaiyan Ankhiyan Ankhiyan’

Dance on ‘Shahar Ki Ladki’

View this post on Instagram “Shahar Ki Ladki “…. 🤷‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️ Keep Following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 28, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills.

She keeps sharing romantic pictures along with her husband Vikrant. Their PDA on social media has always made us go gaga over them. Both the stars took wedding vows inside the Bigg Boss house and since then they keep giving us major couple goals as they leave no stone unturned to indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other.