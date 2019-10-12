After amping the social media with her hotness in the last few days, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has once again aken to Instagram to share a new sexy photo of herself. The actor has posted a new photo in which she is seen looking away from the camera and flaunting her million-dollar smile. Monalisa is seen wearing a blue lace cami with a pair of white denim shorts in the latest picture. Her big hair naturally opened and a pink shade on lips – Monalisa seems to have dressed up to kill. The actor is comfortably lying down on what appears like a brown couch.

The caption on Monalisa’s post is actually a life lesson. The Instagram post reads, “Starve Your Distractions… Feed Your Focus …. 💪🏻💪🏻” (sic). Check out the viral picture here:

The Bhojpuri hot actor recently shared a throwback bikini photo that took no time in going viral on social media. The actor was seen wearing a black bikini while floating on water inside a pool. She looked sexy in the picture. Monalisa captioned her post as, “Each New Day Has A Different Shape To It … You Just Roll With It… #goodmorning #newday #freshstart #feelings #waterbaby #throwback” (sic)

Monalisa is one of the most sought after female names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor also became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss and her supernatural show titled Nazar on Star Plus. Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is often seen hanging out with the love of her life. Together, they make a stunning pair. In fact, Monalisa recently uploaded many pictures in which she was seen posing with her husband. What do you think of her latest picture though?