Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey is currently gearing up for her latest release Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh. The makers of the film have now released a new audio song from the film titled ‘Babu Babu’ and it is trending on YouTube charts hours after its release. The song features Amrapali and Pawan and their sizzling chemistry is breaking the internet.

In the video, Amrapali can be seen looking uber hot in a sexy blue dress while Pawan can be seen sporting a casual look in a white T-shirt teamed up with denim jacket.

The song is crooned by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh and the music is composed by Chotte Baba. The lyrics of the track have been penned down by Sumit Chandravanshi.

The song has garnered one million views on YouTube and still counting.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, the duo shared the screen on the item song ‘Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi’ from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Amrapali’s sexy thumkas and Pawan Singh romancing her is making the internet go crazy. Dressed in a black blouse and thigh-high slit dress, she looks stunning, as ever. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music has been composed by Chhote Baba and lyrics have been penned down by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi.



Amrapali made her debut in the industry in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani. After that, there was no looking back. She went on to become part of some successful films and is now one of the highest-paid actors of the industry.

Pawan Singh will next be seen in Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh. He received a positive response for his performances in films like Loha Pahalwan and Balmua Tohre Khatir.