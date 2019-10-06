Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa wished her fans ‘Shubho Durga Ashtami’ this morning by posting a picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in which she looked hot and sext in a traditional saree look. Monalisa wore a blue georgette saree with a silver blouse and that made her look like a desi girl. She completed the look with floral mang tika, bangles, earrings and necklace.

The Nazar actor wore a red colour lipstick and red nail paint to compliment the saree. Monalisa started the trend of wishing her fans with a saree look from Shoshthi (Day 6 of Durga Puja).

Durga Ashtami is also known as Maha Ashtami which falls on the eighth day of Ashwina Shukla paksha during the Navratri festival. It is one of the most important days of Durga Puja during the auspicious Hindu festival of Navratri. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, the weapons of Goddess Durga are worshipped. According to some Hindu texts, Goddess Kali appeared from the forehead of Mother Durga on this day and annihilated the demons of Mahisasura.

Take a look at Monalisa’s picture on Durga Ashtami:

View this post on Instagram 💑… #happy #shubho #durgaashtami 🙏 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT



Earlier, as the Navratri fever gripped the country, Monalisa posted a picture of herself asking her fans to welcome Goddess Durga. She wished her fans on Shoshthi, Saptami.