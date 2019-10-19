Bhojpuri industry has a bunch of hot and talented actors who are famous all across the globe for their talent. One of them is popular star Amrapali Dubey, who has stolen many hearts through her pictures and videos on social media. The diva who is all set to be seen in the movie ‘Rajmahal’ directed by Vishnu Shankar Bellu, has shared a series of BTS (Behind The Scenes) pictures in which she is playing the character of a princess in the movie.

Amrapali Dubey is looking like a princess in a sexy Rajkumari avatar. She completes the look with heavy jewellery and headgear. The movie is produced by Deepak Parashar, Rohit Roy and Ramesh Kumar.

The shooting of the movie has started and every day Amrapali shares her avatar on Instagram. With bold lips, kohled eyes and hair properly tied so that jewellery fits in properly, the actor looks hot and glamorous in never before seen avatar.

Take a look at Amrapali Dubey’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Rajmahal 😍 bts pictures 🔥❤️😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rajmahal ki Rajkumari 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Oct 12, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rajmahal 😍❤️ #introduction #bathing #song A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Oct 11, 2019 at 11:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rajmahal 😍🙈🔥 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Oct 11, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

The YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s item songs and dance are so famous that whatever she uploads on social media in no time, they get viral with more than 50 million views on the video-streaming platform.

She even played the lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. She acted in Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. She was also seen in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and was in the Sahara One fiction show Haunted Nights.