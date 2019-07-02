We all know how Bhojpuri stars are making their way to the audiences through social media. Recently, Amrapali Dubey took to Instagram to share a new look of an upcoming movie and she looks sizzling hot in a desi avatar. The Bhojpuri queen poses in curly braid wearing a black bindi and yellow suit with dupatta. With subtle makeup and a wide smile, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Naina bole re karare chatkhare 👁👄🙊”.

The picture has garnered over 33, 000 likes on Instagram so far and has gone viral. The fans are commenting and praising the star with ‘pretty’ and ‘beautiful’ words.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram Naina bole re karare chatkhare 👁👄🙊 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jul 1, 2019 at 3:51am PDT

Amrapali never misses a chance to update her Instagram with TikTok videos. A few days ago, in the same desi avatar, she shared videos from the app and has created a buzz all over the internet. Watch here.

View this post on Instagram Chumma chumma de de 😝 lovely song @pravesh_lal 😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 30, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Amrapali Dubey’s latest movie ‘Jai Veeru’ is running successfully on screens. Jai Veeru also stars Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and this is his first project after Azamgarh (UP) went to polls on 12 May 2019 where he contested on a BJP ticket against the SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav.