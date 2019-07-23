Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is looking sizzling hot in her recent bunch of pictures on Instagram. The Bhojpuri actor turned television star has shared a sexy and sensuous dance video that will make your day. Remembering old Bollywood songs, Monalisa grooves to Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein song from the movie Ajanabee featuring Rajesh Khanna, Zeenat Aman. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein is a super hit romantic rain song that you would love to do with your partner.

While sharing the dance video, Monalisa writes, “Kaisa Lagta Hai??? #retro #song #love

Keep following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial”. She is wearing a plunging v-neck dress that makes the song sexier.

Watch Monalisa’s dance on Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein:



Monalisa is an avid social media user, who knows how to keep her fans in a happy space with regular updates. She enjoys a massive 2.1 million followers on the photo-sharing site. On the work front, her act on the TV show ‘Nazar’ has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named ‘Mohana’ in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.