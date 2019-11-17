Bhojpuri bombshell and TV’s hotties Monalisa aka Antara Biswas now enjoys a 2.5 million fan following on Instagram. The actor herself took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and posted an interesting clip. Dressed in a black and red coloured saree, she was seen showing some sexy dance moves on the song Teri Ore in the clip. She’s hot and she knows it! Monalisa looked absolutely striking as she moved to the tunes of the famous song starring Katrina Kaif from Singh is Kinng.

Monalisa thanked her fans for giving her so much love and promised that she will try her level best to entertain them always. The caption on the actor’s post read, “Celebrating 2.5 Million Insta Family Love ❤️…. Your Continuous Love , Makes me more Strong more hardworking and Dedicated… and I Would love To Entertain My Fans my Lovely Friends Throughout my life 🙏🙏🙏 #instafamily #instagram #love #lovely #friends #hardwork #strong #keeploving #me #iloveyouall #blessed #gratitude” (sic)

Earlier, Monalisa posted a picture of herself dressed in a stunning lace saree. The actor loves to flaunt her curves in a six-yard-wonder and she always aces all her saree looks. This time, she chose to get clicked in a grey-blue lace saree that was teamed with a sleeveless blue coloured blouse. Monalisa added her own finishing touches to the look and had her hair open in big curls with a tiny bindi on the forehead and a stack of bangles. She looked beautiful. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram 💙💙💙💙…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 15, 2019 at 10:45pm PST

On the work front, the actor is currently seen in Star Plus’ supernatural show titled Nazar. Her Instagram timeline is filled with pictures of her various statement looks that she dons for her role in the show. Apart from one of the most sought after names in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has also emerged as a popular face on Hindi television. She had also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.