Bhojpuri hot diva Amrapali Dubey is ruling the industry with her impeccable moves and sexy avatars. She recently uploaded a picture in a sexy black floral shrug with a white top that instantly went viral. She coupled with her contagious cute expression in sunglasses. The sexy actress had tied her hair letting fringes touch her face. With subtle makeup, Amrapali Dubey chose to look in the camera with an expression that will set your heart fluttering. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as, “😍💕😍”.

Amrapali Dubey is always seen taking out time for herself amidst her hectic schedule. She never misses a chance to engage with her fans. Her recent picture on Instagram immediately earned more than 18,000 likes by fans and we are not surprised at the outfit on her weaves its magic. The lady has now started shooting for her next film Lallu ki Laila and Sher Singh through her post, she asked for love and blessings from her fans.

Take a look at Amrapali’s hot picture:

View this post on Instagram 😍💕😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:20pm PDT

Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always up her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.