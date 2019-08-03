Amrapali Dubey is one of the sought actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who is yet again breaking the internet with her dance moves in her latest Instagram post. The video features Amrapali flaunting her moves on a Bihari song ‘Saree’ and enjoying her time during the monsoon rains. Her hot moves and sensuous curves in the video has gone viral.

Amrapali Dubey can be seen playing with her saree pallu and caressing her hair. The actor looks lovely in her green saree. The caption on her post reveals that she is a saree lover. While it’s surely little late for Amrapali to welcome monsoon, her fans would be just happy to see that she posted something to brighten up their weekend.

The caption of Dubey’s post on Instagram reads, “Saree Lover”. Subtle makeup, bangles, a pair of earrings and sindoor give an edge to her look. Needless to say, she looks hot, as ever.

Watch Amrapali Dubey’s sexy saree dance:

View this post on Instagram 🔥Saree Lover🔥 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

On the work front, Aamrapali has a lot of surprises lined up for her fans in 2019. The actress will do some meaty roles this year. She will also be seen opposite the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry.

Aamrapali has starred in some popular films like ‘Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2’, ‘Patna Se Pakistan 2’, ‘Vande Matram’, ‘Gabru’, ‘Sher E Hindustan’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’, ‘Jai Veeru’, ‘Veer Yodha Mahabali’, ‘Patna Junction’, ‘Nirahua Chalal America’, ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ and ‘Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe’ among others.