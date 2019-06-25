Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is a charmer on and off the screen, and television industry certainly holds here in their ‘must work with’ list. Why? Monalisa has time and again proven her caliber as an actor and is one of the most popular ones on the screen. While she is already flooring everyone with her acting and stunts in Nazar, fans have also noticed that her fashion statements have also made headlines time and again.

Monalisa is one of the hottest and sensuous actors, who update her fans with her day-to-day Instagram updates. Recently, the diva shared a picture in the bold red suit with printed dupatta. She completed her looks with red lips and matching bindi. Monalisa’s makeup is on point and her earrings are completing the look.

While sharing the picture, Monalisa writes, “I Like Very Girly, Retro Inspired, Feminine, Floral Things ❤️🥰… #selfobsessed #lovelyday #lovemylook#workworkwork”.

Check Monalisa’s pictures:

Monalisa loves getting clicked. Here are a few more pictures from the sets of Nazar:

View this post on Instagram 🥀 love…. #goodmorning #world #friends #lovelyday #monsoon A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT