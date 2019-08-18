Monalisa’s hot pictures are fuel to keep the internet running. The Bhojpuri actor never misses out on a chance to slay in her looks. Be it in her Nazar outfits or the airport look, Monalisa clearly knows how to ace the game of fashion.

Today, the bombshell, Monalisa was seen wearing a mustard shirt with matching with a pair of white shoes at the city airport as she headed towards Delhi for an event. The actor paired the ensemble black shades which made her look as gorgeous as ever. The latest pictures of Monalisa has set the internet on fire.

The diva is currently winning millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in Nazar which is a supernatural show. Monalisa is not only familiar with Bhojpuri film industry but also Hindi, Telugu and Bengali film industry.

Take a look at the pictures of Monalisa:

A few days ago, Monalisa shared a video on Instagram grooving to ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, she can be seen grooving with a little boy and through the post, she wished him Happy Birthday.