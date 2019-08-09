Bhojpuri and television’s popular face Monalisa aka Antara Biswas loves to don simple look and be natural. She has often been bold by sharing her no-makeup look on social media and never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body. Earlier today, taking to Instagram, she shared her picture in a basic and simple ethnic wear teamed up with mangalsutra, sindoor and contagious smile. With absolutely no makeup, she looked gorgeous flaunting and embracing her natural beauty.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Its Nice To Just Embrace The Natural Beauty Within You …. #nature #lover #village #simplicity Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in lack lacy top and gives seductive poses for the camera. Her subtle makeup and high ponytail added more glamour to her look. She has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs once again by posting a picture from the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

View this post on Instagram 🧿❤️…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 5, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT



A few days back, she also uploaded her pictures donning a yellow blazer looking like a boss lady.



Not only this, she made her fans go gaga in a bridal avatar. Monalisa has shared an absolutely new look of herself from her latest photoshoot. Wearing an embellished red lehenga with some heavy pieces of jewellery, the Nazar actor is looking ethereal in the entire photoshoot.



Meanwhile, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s popular show Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show, which is doing good in the terms of TRP, has managed to keep the audience glued with interesting twists. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles.