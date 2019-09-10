Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is treating the audience with her stint on Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar. From donning gorgeous sarees to her evil plans, she has managed to keep her fans glued to the television screen. Not only this, but her social media also speaks volume of her style statement and sartorial choices. Earlier today, she shared another hot picture in a sexy sheer blue saree. Day by day the beauty is looking pretty, maybe because she is happy in what she is doing.

Monalisa channelled her inner desi queen and flaunted her long tresses and beautiful smile. The actor has completed her look with nude lipstick, blue bangles, subtle makeup and sensuous look.

The picture shared in the morning has garnered over 44,000 likes and is still going viral. Sharing the post, “Never To Suffer would Never To Have Been Blessed 😊🙏…. #goodmorning #tuesday #thoughts #gratitude”. Monalisa even made this snap her Instagram’s display picture.

Take a look at the Bhojpuri queen’s picture in a sheer blue saree:

While we are in love with the actor’s look, seems like the netizens can’t get over her ‘saree’ too. Check the comments here:

A few days ago, Monalisa shared a picture in the same outfit and that even crossed over 1,00,000 likes. Her hotness and boldness are liked by her fans and followers. She had written, “Be Yourself…. everyone else Is Already Take…. #fridaymood #behappy #weekendvibes #poser #happiness: @yogesh_gupta4545: @riyasingh2291″.

Nazar fame recently shared a happy Sunday picture with her fans that is still trending on the internet. She wore a blue top teamed up with black tank top and hot pants. She accessorised her look with matching sneakers, kohl in the eyes, subtle makeup and high ponytail.

Peace Comes From Within …. #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday

The show Nazar also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in lead roles will be introducing new twists on the show with their Maha episode today. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.