Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa’s Instagram game is on point. Yes, we have proof. On Sunday, the actor treated her fans with a sensuous and hot picture of herself which appears to be taken right before an event. Dressed in a black crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, Monalisa looks sexy posing for the camera. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings and knee-length boots. With subtle makeup and bold red lipstick, she is making a happy Sunday for all her fans

She recently performed at a private event and shared a small sneak-peek video of her dance with fans. She grooved to Nora Fatehi’s popular dance number ‘Kamariya’ from the movie ‘Stree’ and Mouni Roy’s ‘Gali Gali’.

Monalisa captioned the pic, “Love the people who saw you when you were invisible to everyone else…”

Monalisa began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and is a big name in the industry today. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films. She is currently seen in the popular television show ‘Nazar’ and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona’s role has received heaps of praises. ‘Nazar’ isn’t the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.