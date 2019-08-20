Bhojpuri turned television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was recently in Delhi for an event. During the event, she has set the stage on fire with her dance performance on several Bollywood songs such as Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Cheez Badi’ among others. Dressed in a shimmery silver top and red and silver pants, she has entertained her fans in Delhi. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, white sneakers, subtle makeup and left her tresses open to fall back.

Her video has taken the internet by storm and is going crazily viral. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 20, 2019 at 3:52am PDT



Now, the ‘daayan’ of television back to Mumbai. On Tuesday morning, she shared her airport look and its all chic and elegant. Donning a yellow shirt and blue denim, her semi-formal avatar is not to be missed. She captured it as, “I Think Its Cool To Be Smart… And I Think Its SEXY to be Smart #selfobsessed #lovemyself #airportlife #cool #sexy #travel #diaries. (sic)”



Lately, she has also uploaded her hot and sexy photo in just an off-white shirt. Flaunting her curvaceous body and contagious smile, she has set the temperature soaring. She captioned it as, “I am Confident, I am loved, I am strong and Powerful, I am Enough #positivity #positivethoughts #affirmations #consistent. (sic)”



A few days back, she shared her stunning picture in a sheer netted grey saree. Monalisa can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body which makes her one of the hottest Bhojpuri stars. She completed her look with her hair loose with a black bindi and grey bangles, in which she totally looks ravishing as ever.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles.