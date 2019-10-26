Bhojpuri bombshell and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is making headlines for her work as Daayan, is making all the correct noises this festive season with her different looks. On Dhanteras, the opted for a bright yellow saree and on Choti Diwali, she chose a floral pink dress.

Recently, Monalisa took to Instagram to share her sexy look in a hot pink dress and it will brighten up your Saturday afternoon. In the photos, she can be seen donning a dress teamed up with light makeup, open hair. She can be seen posing on a boat on a bright sunny day. “Let’s Find Some Beautiful Place To Get Lost… #happy #chotidiwali #goodmorning #saturday #vibes #workmodeon”, the caption reads.

Monalisa wishes her fans a very happy Choti Diwali and wants them to get lost in their own world away from the noise and air pollution.

Earlier she had shared series of her pictures in a bright sheer yellow saree and wished Dhanteras. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer yellow saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, matching bangles, subtle makeup, bold maroon lipstick and hair styled in soft curls letting the tresses loose.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.