Bhojpuri industry’s hottest and hardworking actor Rani Chatterjee leaves her fans obsessed with every picture and video that she uploads on her social media handles. Be it her life on sets or videos from gym, the bombshell Rani Chatterjee has once again won the hearts of her fans with her latest TikTok video on Instagram. Dancing to the tunes of ‘Yeh Jo Teri Payalon Ki Chan Chan Hai’ from the 1995 film Masoom, Rani flaunts her new hairstyle.

Rani Chatterjee grooves in a little black dress with a jacket. Her caption reads: “#tiktoklover #creartmood #chamcham”. The video is going viral on the internet with her fans getting all excited and appreciating the actor who has carved a niche for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee’s TikTok video:

View this post on Instagram #tiktoklover #creartmood #chamcham 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Not only this, she also shared a series of TikTok videos on her Instagram story, Watch here:











Rani Chatterjee even did the viral Bottle Cap Challenge and uploaded the video for her fans to see her fitness level. She took the challenge inside the gym.