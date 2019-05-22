Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is making the internet go crazy with her sexy pictures and expressions these days. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in a black deep neck top where she can be seen flaunting her beauty. She completed her look with subtle makeup, red hot lips, kohled eyes and blow-dried hair and without a doubt, she looks super hot. The photo will definitely make you skip a heartbeat.

Rani Chatterjee has become a fitness freak. She has lost a lot of weight and keeps sharing several workout videos on social media. In the pic, Rani has taken a selfie and makes a pout while she clicks herself. While sharing the pic, Rani captions it as, “#morngvibe #goodmorning #lifebeautiful,❤️❤️❤️❤️”. However, her picture is gelled well with the seductive expression she gave and hence, set temperatures soaring.

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee’s hot pic:

View this post on Instagram #morngvibe #goodmorning #lifebeutiful ,❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on May 20, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT

Also, check her gym pictures: