Bhojpuri hot and bold actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is leaving no stone unturned to impress her fans with her stint in the supernatural show Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her dazzling pictures as a pretty bride in a Golden lehenga. In the pictures, the beautiful lady is seen donning a bridal lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery. The drool-worthy pictures will take your breath away as she keeps her hair open.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “A Woman Can Look Her Best When Dressed Up As A Bride 👰. .!! . 💄MUA , HAIR & STYLING :- @nehaadhvikmahajan #nammakeovers #bridesbynam.” Her latest bridal look from clothes to her jewellery, everything is on point for the shoot.

Monalisa has proved time and again that she is pro when it comes to facing the camera. She fearlessly flaunts her toned body. These pictures are from a photoshoot where she experiments with different stylings.

Check Monalisa’s hot bridal pictures:

Monalisa is also one of the sought actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She has given many hits and her songs still trend on social media. She has worked with celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey among others. Not only this, but she has also featured in Bengali adult comedy series Dupur Thakurpo which streamed on online streaming app Hoichoi. With her stint in Bengali web series, she became popular among her fans. She has also participated in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye during the initial stages of her career.