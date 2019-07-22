One of the most talented actors on Indian television is Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, but there is much more she has to offer than just her par excellence acting. Monalisa is giving bridal goals to all the brides-to-be in choosing the perfect colour for the lehenga. If you follow her on social media then you must know what we are talking about. Recently the diva has surprised her fans with this behind-the-scene and serene bridal look of her. Dolled-up in a pastel shade (off-white with golden thread work) lehenga, Monalisa is swaying her fans with her serene expressions. Carrying the attire with sheer elegance, the sizzling beauty is looking absolutely dreamy.

While sharing the picture, Monalisa writes, “something exciting coming up”. It’s very well known that the entire prep for wedding can be quite exhausting and intimidating but not if you are following the dazzling bridal avatar of fashion icon Monalisa.

Take a look at the pictures of Monalisa:

PC: Instagram

PC: Instagram