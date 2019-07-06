Sarees are not the only Indian outfit. If you want to make a traditional style statement then you can also try lehenga cholis. Recently, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who plays the role of a daayan in Sar Plus’Nazar, shared a hot picture in multi-colour lehenga.

Monalisa can be seen carrying lehenga very well. She has a figure to die for. That is why she has chosen a seductive lehenga that has a crop top instead of the typical choli. While sharing the sexy picture on Instagram, she writes, “Gratitude make sense of our past,brings peace for today and create vision for tomorrow!”

Monalisa dons a yellow short blouse with printed red chakra in the middle. She compliments the look with a digital print multi-colour lehenga and dupatta. The bombshell is raising the temperature with big jhumkis, red lipstick and bangles.

Take a look at the picture here:

Monalisa keeps on treating her fans with hot and sensuous pictures. A few days ago, she was seen wearing one side off-shoulder blue dress teamed up with a pair of earrings, bangles and minimal makeup. She has tied her half hair letting the tresses to fall back.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🥰🤷‍♀️… There Is Always A Reason To #Smile… Find it…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:34am PDT



Meanwhile, Monalisa has gained immense popularity after her maiden television show Nazar was loved by the audience. On the show, she plays the role of a daayan Mohona and people just can’t stop gushing over her. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.