After Diwali, celebrities have started with wedding preps. The (Shaadi ka season) is almost here and Instagram is loaded with pictures with ethnic wear. TV actor Monalisa who is seen as daayan aka Mohona in Nazar is all set for the celebrations. The Bhojpuri actor didn’t miss out on the opportunity to turn up in ethnic wear and steal everyone’s attention. She picked the all-time favourite Indian traditional wear – lehenga with net dupatta. She is in her home town Varanasi Kashi Nagari for her sister-in-law’s wedding.

Monalisa looks pretty in all-pastel lehenga from Maitri Mehta Label and completed the look with huge earrings from Sataara and we can’t take eyes off her. The plunging neckline of the blouse adds sexiness to her look. She straightened her hair and wore pink nude lipstick.

While sharing the pictures of Instagram, Monalisa wrote, “Hometown….For my Sister-in-law cum best friend’s Engagement 💍…. Stylist : @anjalisharma_7 Outfit : @maitrimehtalabel Earings : @sataara19 Bangles & Ring : @arendelle.in #ringceremony #engagement #aboutyesterday #godblessyou both @riyasingh2291 @rag_hu_0”.

See pictures:



Monalisa also added a picture with her husband and his family. She was looking breathtakingly beautiful in the lehenga.

Recently, the Nazar fame has grabbed the Stardust award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. Talking about her struggles, she said, “2016, the year I entered Indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing.”



Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.