Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been making headlines for her sultry pictures and videos on social media. The Bhojpuri actor is an avid user of Instagram and keeps sharing her daily outfits. Today, Monalisa changed her display picture and uploaded her snap in a black bikini. The sensuous picture is from her exotic honeymoon where she can be seen chilling and relaxing by the pool. With absolutely no makeup, wet hair and contagious smile, she will take your breath away.
The actor, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 10, doesn’t care about the trolls. Monalisa has set the internet on fire as she sizzles as ‘Mohona-daayan’ in Gul Khan’s Nazar. She has kept sharing sneak peeks of her pictures and videos from the sets ever since she has joined the serial.
Take a look at Monalisa’s current display picture:
On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show Nazar has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named ‘Mohana’ in the daily soap.
In the show, Monalisa leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. Despite being busy she often shares behind the scene videos to keep us her fans hooked. With her killer expressions and unique style, Monalisa has given life to the character of Mohona.
Nazar went on air in July 2018, today, the show has completed 306 episode milestones and to mark the occasion, Monalisa also has thanked her fans for making the show a success. Nazar portrays the classic story of the fight between good and evil. Monalisa has successfully transitioned from Bhojpuri films to mainstream television and we hope her all the best for future projects.