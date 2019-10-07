Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been making headlines for her sultry pictures and videos on social media. The Bhojpuri actor is an avid user of Instagram and keeps sharing her daily outfits. Today, Monalisa changed her display picture and uploaded her snap in a black bikini. The sensuous picture is from her exotic honeymoon where she can be seen chilling and relaxing by the pool. With absolutely no makeup, wet hair and contagious smile, she will take your breath away.

The actor, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 10, doesn’t care about the trolls. Monalisa has set the internet on fire as she sizzles as ‘Mohona-daayan’ in Gul Khan’s Nazar. She has kept sharing sneak peeks of her pictures and videos from the sets ever since she has joined the serial.

Take a look at Monalisa’s current display picture: