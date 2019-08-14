These days Monalisa is breaking the internet with her back to back dance videos. After posting a video of herself dancing to the Breakup Song, and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Psycho Saiyaan‘ from ‘Saaho’, Monalisa has something new to flaunt. It seems like the diva is enjoying her professional and personal life. The Bhojpuri actor turned television star has shared a sexy and sensuous dance video that will make your day. Today, Monalisa took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sizzling dance video. In the viral video, she flaunted her hot moves as she grooved to Sonakshi Sinha’s famous song ‘Chammak Challo Chail Chabili’ from the film ‘Rowdy Rathore’.

The Bhojpuri actor is presently working in Nazar as a daayan. Her role as Mohona is very interesting and viewers are giving positive feedback. She is an avid social media user, who knows how to keep her fans in a happy space with regular updates. She enjoys a massive 2.1 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Watch Monalisa’s dance video here:

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.