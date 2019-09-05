Bhojpuri turned television actor Monalisa is leaving no stone unturned to make her niche in the industry. From Mohona daayan from Nazar to a guest appearance on reality shows. Now, she has recently performed at Nach Baliye 9 sets with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The Nazar fame grooved to Bollywood song ‘Tinku Jiya’ and got standing applause from the judges, contestants and audience.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the video and she can be seen setting the stage on fire once again. Dressed in a blue choli and pink lehenga, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s Always Fun To Perform On Stag…. and when it’s with your own Baliye… tab to baat hi kuch aur hai…. #tinkujiya @vikrant8235 @goralee. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



She has also shared her plethora of pictures in a green short dress teamed up with multi-colour shoes. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a high ponytail. Striking a pose on the stairs, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned it as, “I Do A Thing Called “ WHAT I WANT “#goodmorning #thursdaythoughts #elegant #style #attitude #positivemind #positivevibes #positivelife Makeup: @sandeephonrao_ Styled by : @__snehasharma___Hair : @ashashellar. (sic)”



Being a fitness freak, Monalisa has also shared her photo in a multi-colour gym crop top and black tights. She teamed up her look with black sneakers and no make-up look. With hair kept natural and tied up with a hairband, she flaunts her midriff abs and we can’t stop gushing over her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “All Progress Takes Place Outside The Comfort Zone .. #goodmorning #workoutmotivation #stayfit #healthy #happy. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.