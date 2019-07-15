Bhojpuri’s breathtaking actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s Nazar as Daayan, shared a throwback picture of hers from the Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 as a Bengali bhabhi ‘Jhuma Boudi’. Today, she took to Instagram to share a hot and sexy picture from the season and wrote, “💖❤️”.

Monalisa looks super hot in white saree and pink blouse. Her role as Jhuma Boudi was so sensuous that she has grabbed the eyeballs ever since the first episode released. Her fans are still going gaga on watching the sneak-peeks of a sizzling Bengali bhabhi.

Monalisa has completed her look with hair parting and red kumkum on her upper forehead. She has also worn traditional bangles – Shakha and Paula.

Take a look at Monalisa’s hot picture in saree:

View this post on Instagram 💖❤️🥰…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT

]

Dupur Thakurpo 2 is directed by Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya and is available on Hoichoi, which is a popular digital platform for consumption of Bengali shows and films. The actor won millions of hearts with her character Jhuma Boudi.

Monalisa’s Instagram timeline is filled with her posts in which she is looking stunning in various western dresses. However, it’s her saree looks that fans love the most. Take a look at Monalisa’s pictures in sexy sarees:

View this post on Instagram 👫💑… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 23, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🥀 love…. #goodmorning #world #friends #lovelyday #monsoon A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT

Coming back to Nazar, Monalisa has gained immense popularity -all credit goes to her bold avatar of Daayan. She is popular for doing difficult stunts.