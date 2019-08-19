TV actor Antara Biswas, also known as Monalisa is making heads turn with her saree picture on Instagram. The actor is seen as Mohona in Star Plus’ Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Her stunning and sensuous look in a sheer netted grey saree storms the internet.

Monalisa can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body which makes her one of the hottest Bhojpuri stars. She completed her look with her hair loose with a black bindi and grey bangles, in which she totally looks ravishing as ever. Being an avid social media user the diva knows the right way to hook and gain popularity on social media.

Monalisa’s pic has received over 50, 000 likes within a few hours of the upload. In the comment section, fans and followers couldn’t stop praising her beauty and hotness.

While sharing the picture, the Bhojpuri bombshell wrote, “One Small Positive Thoughts In The Morning Can Change Your Whole Day 🙏… keep following me on @helo_indiaofficial

#goodmorning”.

Check Monalisa’s hot picture in a grey saree:



Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She is currently being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles. She has featured in many Bhojpuri films and her niche in the industry. She has worked with celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey among others. Not only this, but she has also featured in Bengali adult comedy series Dupur Thakurpo which streamed on online streaming app Hoichoi.