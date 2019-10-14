Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sought after actors in the Bhojpuri industry, she has yet again raised the heat by sharing a smoking hot picture of herself on Instagram. The bombshell has impressed fans with her performance in several Bhojpuri films and is now entertaining the small screen audience. But beyond her busy schedules and commitments, Monalisa loves to treat her social media followers with some hot clicks. Recently, the actor slew out a major fashion tip by acing the black and white look.

Monalisa looked all things glamorous as she posed in a checked top and black denim pants. She sure knows how to keep it stylish at all times! Along with the picture, Monalisa wrote, “You can regret a lot of things but you’ll never regret being kind 💖… Keep Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial”.

Check here:

Ysterday, the actor took to Instagram to share her picture and it is hotness personified. Dressed in an orange romper, she has teamed up her look with bold red lipstick and a wide smile. The picture has given us major vacay vibes.

View this post on Instagram Take Me Back… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 12, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT

Monalisa is one of the most sought after female names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor also became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss and her supernatural show titled Nazar on Star Plus. Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is often seen hanging out with the love of her life. Together, they make a stunning pair. In fact, Monalisa recently uploaded many pictures in which she was seen posing with her husband. What do you think of her latest picture though?