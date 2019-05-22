Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who plays an antagonist in the supernatural show Nazar, is often seen performing stunts. From jumping from a balcony to intense fight sequences, she does it all. For the action scenes, she is usually tied up by the harness and then it is shot. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a couple of videos where Monalisa can be seen tied to the harness and jumps from a tree. Dressed in a black salwar-suit and braided hair, she can be seen hanging on a tree as performs the action sequence.

Sharing the videos, she wrote, “Being A Part Of The Action Is Just Incredible … #mohana #nazar #tonight #strong #powerful #ladyinaction.”(sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared picture chilling in the Mumbai’s Juhu beach. In the photo, she can be seen donning a green kurti teamed up with a yellow palazzo. With absolutely no makeup and wide smile, she looks breezy and beautiful. She captioned the picture, “The calmness of the sea and serenity.” (sic)



Lately, she has also uploaded a video where she can be seen shaking leg with Niyati on the popular track ‘Hook-up Song’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff from the film Student of The Year 2. In the video, while Niyati looks gorgeous in red top and printed palazzo, Monalisa looks hot in black sequence jumpsuit. With absolutely no makeup and sexy dance moves, both the ladies take the internet by storm. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s All About Having Fun And Feeling Good… and we are on with the “hook up “ song …. #our #love for #dance #vanitydiaries #madness #masti #fun #hookup #song @niyatifatnani Thanks For shooting us @rajputharshjayesh.”(sic)



On the work front, Monalisa is playing the role of daayan Mohona on the show Nazar.