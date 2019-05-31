Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is beating the summer heat in the best way possible and it will make you envy her. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures from a pool outing and it will motivate you to spend your weekend being a water baby. In the photos, she can be seen taking a dip in the pool in a sexy black bikini and we can’t stop gushing over her pool pictures. With absolutely no makeup, wet hair and contagious smile, she will take your breath away.

She captioned it, “Sometimes A Game Comes At Just The Right Moment In Life …. #metime #peace #serene.” (sic)

Her Pictures are breaking the internet and has fetched over 50,000 likes within a couple of hours.

Check out her pictures here:



Recently, she has also uploaded her pictures in a pink salwar-suit teamed up with beautifully printed dupatta. She completed her look with bangles, bindi, and a pair of earrings. Needless to say, her posing game is on point and her drool-worthy pictures are making us smitten over her once again. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Some candid shots on the sets of #Nazar #Mohona.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 💖💗🌷…. 📸 💄: lovely clicks @yogesh_gupta4545 👗: @praanavsrathod A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 30, 2019 at 3:36am PDT



Known for her stunts on the supernatural show Nazar, Monalisa doesn’t miss to share the BTS videos whenever she performs action sequences. She has uploaded a video where she can be seen tied with the harness and jumping from two floors up. Monalisa writes, “I Am Tough , Ambitious , And I Know Exactly What I Want … #tough #strong #jump #nofear #mohana #nazar #lovemyjob#actorslife #bts : @khairesuyog @khatib2279 thank you so much for believing in me and making me do such lovely stunts”.



On the work front, she is currently rulling the television world with her role as Mohona on the show Nazar.