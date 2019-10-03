Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has always ruled the Bhojpuri industry with her hot and sexy pictures and dance. The actor who is making her way to the top of TRP charts with her latest super-natural show Nazar, has become the most searched person. Her name is always on the top trends page as her fan following has been increased to 2.3 million followers. Monalisa is very active on social media and she got most of the likes for her red and black saree pictures.

On Thursday, Monalisa again shared drool-worthy pictures on social media pages in an all-black outfit and she looked hot, sexy, gorgeous, bomb and what not. In one of her pictures, Monalisa poses sensuously wearing a crop top with a plunging neckline, short skirt, and high boots. The caption is, “Late Night … Blurry Nights… Deep Mind..”

She has paired her looks with subtle makeup and bold wine lipstick and silver hoops. She took some time off from her busy schedule to share hot pictures with us.

Take a look at Monalisa’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Late Night … Blurry Nights… Deep Mind… ❤️❤️💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 2, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

Talking about Nazar, Monalisa leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. Despite being busy she often shares behind the scene videos to keep us her fans hooked. With her killer expressions and unique style, Monalisa has given life to the character of Mohona.