Bhojpuri actor Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas loves dancing and whenever she gets a chance, she never misses to groove to her favourite Bollywood songs. Not only her but her co-star Niyati Fatnani also grooves along with her and seems like they are the dancing partners on the sets of the supernatural show Nazar. Earlier today, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a video where both the actors can be seen flaunting their killer dance moves and sexy thumkas on the Bharat song ‘Aithey Aa’.

While Monalisa can be seen dressed in a cotton pink saree and long curly hair, Niyati can be seen sporting a maroon saree. Both the ladies looks hot and sexy as they dance together and their expressions are to die for. Sharing the video, Monalisa wrote, ““ AITHEY AA”… Sassy Girls on The Floor…. #sareelove makes us groove on this lovely song #aitheyaa … #lovedance #passion for #dance.” (sic)

The video is going viral on social media and fans just can’t stop gushing over the two actors.

Watch the video here:



A few days back, Monalisa and Niyati were seen grooving to the popular track ‘Hook-up Song’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff from the film Student of The Year 2. In the video, while Niyati looks gorgeous in red top and printed palazzo, Monalisa looks hot in black sequence jumpsuit. With absolutely no makeup and sexy dance moves, both the ladies take the internet by storm. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s All About Having Fun And Feeling Good… and we are on with the “hook up “ song …. #our #love for #dance #vanitydiaries #madness #masti #fun #hookup #song @niyatifatnani Thanks For shooting us @rajputharshjayesh.”(sic)



On the work front, Monalisa plays the antagonist and Niyati plays the role of the protagonist on the show Nazar.