Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly the hottest actor in the industry. Living up to the expectations of her fans, she is leaving no stone unturned to express the audience with her role on the supernatural show Nazar. She even shares a good friendly bonding with her co-stars as they click pictures, goof around and have fun on the sets of the show. Earlier today, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a picture with her co-star Ashita Dhawan, who plays the role of Chaitali, to wish her a Happy Birthday.

In the picture, while Monalisa looks hot in a black crop top and mini skirt, Ashita sets the temperature soaring in little black skirt teamed up with a white shrug. Sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Happy Birthday “ ashy baby “ … You @ashitadhawan Are a wonderful person… I hope That your Special Day Is The Beginning Of Another Amazing Year… #birthdaygirl #ashitadhawan #toomuchfun #party #enjoy #lotsoflove #happyhappy #happybirthday.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her BTS video while performing an action sequence for the show. In the video, Monalisa can be seen tied to the harness and jumps from a tree. Dressed in a black salwar-suit and braided hair, she can be seen hanging on a tree as performs the action sequence. Sharing the videos, she wrote, “Being A Part Of The Action Is Just Incredible … #mohana #nazar #tonight #strong #powerful #ladyinaction.”(sic)



Lately, she has also uploaded her picture chilling the Mumbai’s Juhu beach. In the photo, she can be seen donning a green kurti teamed up with a yellow palazzo.



On the work front, Monalisa is currently playing the role of akayan Mohona on the show. The daily soap has managed to grip audiences with its plots and twists.