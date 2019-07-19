Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is giving some major fashion goals to her fans with her ultra-glamorous pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photos in a blue maxi gown and looked stunning, as always. She teamed up her look with a dash of pink lipstick, perfect eye makeup and kept her hair natural. In the pictures, she can be seen giving a seductive pose. The pictures will surely make you go crazy.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Weekend Loading #Friday #vibes Pc n Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her sensuous pictures with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Twinning in red, the duo is giving some major couple goals. The much in love couple just shot a pose for a sexy photoshoot. The couple heats up things with their superb chemistry and charismatic style. The pictures have the duo looking their stylish best in red outfits. Monalisa completed her look with red lipstick, blow dry hair, and pink eye makeup.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ … A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 17, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures clad in a black striped dress. In the photos, she can be seen posing seductively in a garden and making people go gaga over her. The high-slit dress compliments her look and you can’t get your eyes off her. She has got herself clicked on the sets of the show Nazar. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “Good Morning Gorgeous People. #Wednesday #instapic #onset. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Good Morning Gorgeous People 💖🥰… #wednesday #instapic #onset A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 16, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is making her niche in television with her role as Mohona daayan on the supernatural show Nazar.