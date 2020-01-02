Hot Bhojpuri and TV actor Monalisa is currently vacationing in Lonavala’s Aamby Valley along with her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa has been treating her Instagram followers with a few swimwear pictures as she struts in a few glamorous bikinis. She is seen having the time of her life on sunny day of Lonavala. She recently took to her social media account and posted a series of pictures of herself in a perfect bikini body, donning a black two-piece and posing in an empty Jacuzzi flaunting her hot-bod.

The Nazar actor raises the temperature on Instagram, in a plunging swimsuit that showed off her phenomenal figure whilst she frolicked with her handsome other half. While sharing the pics, Monalisa captioned “Enjoy The Little Things ….For One Day You May Look Back And Realise They were The Big Things 🤷‍♀️…. #chilling #sunkissed #happynewyear2020”.

Take a look at Monalisa’s pics:

View this post on Instagram Be Kind, Be Generous, Be Magnanimous ❤️… #goodmorning #world A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:56pm PST

On the work front, Monalisa is currently essaying the role of Mohana in a supernatural show Nazar, and fans love her as the antagonist. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV. Monalisa also made her Bollywood debut opposite Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn in ‘Blackmail‘. However, she became a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house.