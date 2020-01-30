If you are someone who freezes as soon as the camera comes out because you’re not sure how to pose or you just want to up your photo game then you are at the right platform to scroll some of the hot pictures of Popular TV and Bhojpuri film actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. She is often the talk of the town owing to her social media posts. With over 2.7 million followers, Mona (as she is fondly referred to by fans) enjoys an ocean of fans and her pics often catch attention.

In a recent post, Monalisa has flaunted her hotness is a new way. She got clicked in a Fashion blogger way! Yes, you read it right. Usually, bloggers have to take pictures of themselves to properly show off their outfits and that is how the Nazar actor has taken pics which are raising the temperature on social media.

Monalisa can be seen posing in a neon crop top and black high waist pants with hands upon the head flaunting her midriff abs. She opts for neon tassel sandals and minimalist makeup to complete the look.

She captioned the post as, “Be Strong, Be Fearless, Be You… Be Green 🤷‍♀️… #goodmorning #lovely #day #onset Mua &📸: @yogesh_gupta4545”.

Have a look: