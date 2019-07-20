Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are spending their weekend by going on a road trip in their new Audi. Taking Instagram, Monalisa shared a video where she can be seen grooving in the car while Vikrant drives the car. Clad in a floral dress with no makeup look, she looks hot while Vikrant can be seen sporting a casual look in red t-shirt and denim. Looks like, she is enjoying her day out with her hubby Vikrant.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Khaabon Ke Parindey @vikrant8235 …. #roadtrip #saturdaymood #saturdayvibes. (sic)”

Take a look at the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her easy-breezy picture in a pink floral dress posing with a matching umbrella. Looks like the actor is all set for the monsoons and we are in love with the picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Nothing but change is the only constant…Smile and embrace it. (sic)”



Recently, she has also uploaded her photos giving a sultry look in a blue maxi gown. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Weekend Loading #Friday #vibes Pc n Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.