Bhojpuri hot and sexy actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has won millions of hearts through her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Before being featured on the show, she has done several films in the Bhojpuri industry and has made a niche for herself. She is also known for sharing her bold pictures on Instagram and her fans every time get swayed away by her gorgeous looks. Recently, she took to the app to shared her bold avatar in a sexy Marsala dress with a plunging neckline.

Monalisa teamed up her look with nude lipstick, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. Striking a sultry pose on the sets of her show, she is raising the mercury and we are just smitten by her latest hot look.

Have a look at Monalisa’s hot pictures:

PC: Monalisa’s Instagram Stories

A few days ago, Monalisa donned a sexy red dress with a plunging neckline and teamed up her look with bold red lipstick. She struck a sultry pose on the sets of her show, and raised the mercury and we are just smitten by her latest hot look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress’ performance in Nazar is being appreciated. Even though the supernatural show has received criticism for promoting black magic, its popularity among the audience is only rising up. From climbing walls to performing action sequences, Monalisa is doing everything for the show that she has not done before.

Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.