Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is heading for a weekend getaway. Earlier today, she has shared her series of pictures from the airport and looks gorgeous in casual wear. For her latest airport look, the Nazar fame opted for a green top teamed up with blue denim. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and kohl in eyes. She completed her hot avatar with white sneakers. Glowing with happiness, she can be seen having a wide smile on her face.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#weekendvibes #Friday (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, she took the internet by storm after she shared her video flaunting her thumkas on Mouni Roy’s popular song ‘Gali Gali’ from the film KFG. In the video, she can be seen dancing along with background dancers and we just can’t wait for her performance on the award night. Dressed in a black crop top and tights, she looks hot, as always. The clip was from her practice session for an award show where she will be setting the stage on fire. She captioned it, “Practice Like You Have Never Won …. Perform Like You Have never Lost … #dance #mypassion #mylove #practice #rehearsals #myfavourite #song #galligalli Video by : @vishanklakhara. (sic)”



Recently, she has also shared her picture wearing a black crop top and green shorts. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning #goodmorning #lovelyday (sic)”



Meanwhile, her show Nazar has reached new heights of popularity with interesting twists. On the show, she is playing the role of Mohona daayan along with the lead actors, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.