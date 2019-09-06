Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is treating the audience with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. From donning gorgeous sarees to her evil plans, she has managed to keep her fans glued to the television screen. Not only this, but her social media also speaks volume of her style statement and sartorial choices. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot and sexy picture in a sheer blue saree and her sultry look is what you can’t miss. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, subtle makeup and pink lipstick.

Her picture is going viral on the internet and has fetched 50,000 likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the post, “Be Yourself…. everyone else Is Already Take…. #fridaymood #behappy #weekendvibes #poser #happiness: @yogesh_gupta4545: @riyasingh2291. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, the Nazar fame has uploaded a video from her dance performance on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. In the video, she sets the stage on fire with her killer dance steps on ‘Tinku Jiya’ along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s Always Fun To Perform On Stag…. and when it’s with your own Baliye… tab to baat hi kuch aur hai…. #tinkujiya @vikrant8235 @goralee. (sic)”



Recently, she has also shared her new looking a green short dress teamed up with multi-colour shoes. She captioned it as, “I Do A Thing Called “ WHAT I WANT “#goodmorning #thursdaythoughts #elegant #style #attitude #positivemind #positivevibes #positivelife Makeup: @sandeephonrao_ Styled by : @__snehasharma___Hair : @ashashellar. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.