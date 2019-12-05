Taking couple goals a notch higher with every new post or public appearance they make, Bhojpuri stars Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot once again raised the bar as the two took to grind today. Captured in a foreign land, the duo posed a romantic picture, flaunting their good looks. The picture speaks volumes of their love and bonding. In the photo, Monalisa looks hot in a silver dress and bold red lips, Vikrant looks dapper in an olive t-shirt and sunglasses on. The duo looks gorgeous together and is giving us major couple goals.

Today is not their anniversary or birthday, however Monalisa just thanked her hubby and showered him some love to show their bond. Their romantic picture has gone viral in an hour. While sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Just Between You And Me ❤️…. #love #happiness #together @vikrant8235”.

Take a look here:



Bhojpuri actress and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest divas of Bhojpuri and Hindi television industry. From her ethnic looks to her western avatar, she has always amped up the glamour in whatever she wears. She keeps sharing romantic pictures along with her husband Vikrant. Their PDA on social media has always made us go gaga over them. Both the stars took wedding vows inside the Bigg Boss house and since then they keep giving us major couple goals as they leave no stone unturned to indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other.

For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.

Currently, Monalisa is back to her ‘daayan’ mode on the show Nazar and she is eyeing to take revenge from the Rathod family. The show has completed 200 episodes and is topping the TRP charts, thanks to the interesting twists and Monalisa’s huge fan following.